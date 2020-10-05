Tougher restrictions 'put people's physical and mental health at risk' 

The physical and mental health of the nation is facing another bleak period if further draconian restrictions are put in place, while young people will suffer huge fallout from an employment point of view, according to people in the health and fitness industry.

While Level 5 restrictions appear to have been ruled out for now, the uncertainty and fear for the industry are palpable, they said.

Active Ireland, the national association for the leisure, health and fitness sector, said it was vital that government support was forthcoming in the budget for an industry already reeling from the March lockdown.

The lobby group, which represents more than 360 leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, fitness education schools, and recreation facilities, said that more than 550,000 Irish people have memberships, while the industry as a whole employs approximately 12,000 people.

Those 12,000 staff members help contribute around €500m to the economy with young people spearheading a majority of the workforce.

Young people have been disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, as the stark gap between younger and older people was again laid bare in September, according to Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures.

Data showed that in September, the traditional monthly unemployment rate was just under 19% for people aged under 24, while it was 3.8% for those aged 25 to 74.

If all claimants of the PUP were classified as unemployed, the number would rise to 36.5% for those under 24, and 12% for those aged between 25 and 74, the CSO said.

Chief executive of Active Ireland, Conn McCluskey, said the industry was at a crossroads and needed support if it was to survive.

Reiterating what Active Ireland said in its pre-budget submission, he said that government support is vital for the actual existence of many in the industry.

Exercise was the biggest pastime in the nation, and restrictions would impact the physical and mental wellbeing of the entire population, he said.

Owner of JustFit gyms in Cork, Erik Henry, said the damage has been done already to many gyms, sports clubs and dance studios.

"The Government had the chance to lock down properly back in March, with access to ports and airports restricted, but it didn't," said Mr Henry. "Enforcement of measures has been ineffective, because we are just seeing more house parties, etc. A second lockdown would be a waste of time unless measures are enforced."