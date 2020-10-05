Hospitality sector braces for a further blow

Cork hotels, restaurants, and suppliers have been trying to stay upbeat but concede morale is affected as they resign themselves to a new round of restrictions on their businesses.

General manager of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth, told the Irish Examiner that there is "no let-up" from the gloom and uncertainty, but that they would do their best to ride out the coming economic storm.

Mr Mansworth said the hotel group, which is comprised of the Metropole Hotel, Cork International Hotel and Cork Airport Hotel, has seen bookings slide in the past week as customers worried about Cork going up levels of restrictions, even before the latest Nphet recommendations were made public.

"We're in a quasi-lockdown as it is because we cannot do functions or groups anyway," said Mr Mansworth. "A new round of restrictions would be a big blow. We lost some very good people, absolute gems, after March.

"A new set of restrictions will see even more gems leave the industry, but they won't come back. That will be devastating to us all personally, but to the industry as a whole also."

Mr Mansworth said a major frustration is that despite most following all measures to the letter, there are still some people who flout them.

"I'm trying not to judge what others do, but when you have done your bit and kept up your end of the bargain, then it is frustrating when you see it not being done in other areas. That means we all have to pay the price.

"Some businesses that would have to close again would not be able to open again until the summer, which is frightening. Others just won't survive at all. There will have to be some big decisions made in the budget," he said.

Ballymaloe Foods in Little Island in Cork supplies to many leading hotels and restaurants. It has also been bracing itself.

General manager Maxine Hyde said staff are in a state of shock but that their hearts go out to other local businesses that will be even more severely affected.

"A third of our business is supplying the foodservice industry like restaurants, hotels, catering, airlines," said Ms Hyde. "Our customers have seen so much hardship, but we are actually lucky that we also have supermarkets and bigger retailers to supply. Many businesses don't have outlets like that.

It is a deep, sharp shock for businesses. Lockdowns and restrictions have financial implications, but also have a big impact on morale and team spirit.

Mike Ryan, who runs five restaurants in Limerick and Cork including the Cornstore and Coqbull, said he is "heartbroken" at the prospect of further restrictions.

“I went into work last Monday and I had to sit down and make the list, once again, who's staying and who's going, if we go into lockdown. I had to do that months ago and it was heartbreaking."