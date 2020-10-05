Man arrested in relation to fire at Cork hair salon

3Degrees Salon on the Redforge Road close to the Blackpool Shopping Centre, was set ablaze in the early hours of the morning on September 18
Man arrested in relation to fire at Cork hair salon

Detective Gardaí from Watercourse Road Garda arrested the man, aged in his mid-20's this morning. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 11:17
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man in relation to a fire at a business in the Blackpool area of the city on September 18.

Detective gardaí from Watercourse Road Garda arrested the man, aged in his mid-20s this morning. 

He is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The business in question, 3Degrees Salon on the Redforge Road close to the Blackpool Shopping Centre, was set ablaze in the early hours of the morning on September 18. 

The salon, which had only recently re-opened following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, is expected to remain closed for several more weeks.

 

Gardaí have again urged anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any through any other garda station.

Read More

New figures reveal a drop in detection rates for reported rapes

More in this section

Gardaí commence operation targeting wintertime burglaries, urge public to be vigilant Gardaí commence operation targeting wintertime burglaries, urge public to be vigilant
law & justice Man charged with possession of ammunition 
Man charged in connection with state's biggest ever seizure of cash Man charged in connection with state's biggest ever seizure of cash
crimearsonfire brigadecorkgardaiplace: cork

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, October 3, 2020

  • 9
  • 12
  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices