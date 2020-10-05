Man arrested in relation to fire at Cork hair salon

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man in relation to a fire at a business in the Blackpool area of the city on September 18.

Detective gardaí from Watercourse Road Garda arrested the man, aged in his mid-20s this morning.

He is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The business in question, 3Degrees Salon on the Redforge Road close to the Blackpool Shopping Centre, was set ablaze in the early hours of the morning on September 18.

The salon, which had only recently re-opened following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, is expected to remain closed for several more weeks.

Gardaí have again urged anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact them at Mayfield Garda Station on 021-4558260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any through any other garda station.