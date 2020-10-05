Criticism of celebrations following Cork hurling championship final

There has been widespread condemnation of the way in which a Cork hurling club celebrated winning the county’s senior hurling championship yesterday evening.

On the same night that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended the whole country move to level 5 restrictions of the Government’s ‘Living with Covid plan’, Blackrock GAA club celebrated winning their first senior championship in 18 years.

In the aftermath of their victory, several videos appeared on social media showing large crowds of supporters and players, marching in close proximity to each other, down a street in the Cork city suburb.

Upon reaching the end of the street, the group is met by another large gathering of fans and supporters.

The majority of the supporters do not appear to be in compliance with any social distancing measures.

Many Twitter and Facebook users, while complimentary of Blackrock's performance on the field, have condemned the actions of their supporters in the aftermath of the win.

In a statement issued this morning, Cork GAA said that supporters should not engage in celebrations which breach the current Covid-19 guidelines.

Cork GAA said: "Our Priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe.

Anything that threatens the safety, and the very continuation of the game during Covid-19 needs to be avoided at all costs.

"To that end, we would plead with all supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.

"There will be county finals again next year - and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them."

Blackrock is the latest GAA club to come under fire for seemingly not properly enforcing Covid-19 guidelines.

Last week, Rebel Óg, the body in charge of youth Gaelic games in Cork, was forced to issue a statement after a video surfaced of supporters sitting closely together during a game between Glanmire and Douglas.

Speaking on Morning Ireland this morning, Marty Morrissey said that scenes like those witnessed last night in Blackrock were "damaging" to the GAA.

Mr Morrissey said: "A club winning a championship is a big event and I empathise with that, especially as it has been quite a while since they won the championship.

"But homecomings like we saw on social media in Blackrock in Cork, this kind of thing week after week now, are exactly one of the reasons why we are where we are.

And we really can't make students in Galway the issue, but ignore the exact same thing at club homecomings."

Mr Morrissey commended the GAA's logistical arrangements around the holding of games, but said that homecomings for winning teams were "an issue."

"We have got to heed the message on social distancing until we get rid of this virus - there is also a case for personal responsibility because we are all in this together," he added.