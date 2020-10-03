Covid-19: 10 more deaths with 610 new cases; 224 in Dublin and 46 in Cork

The Department of Health has been notified of 610 new cases of Covid-19 and 10 further deaths.

There has now been a total of 1,810 coronavirus-related deaths in Ireland and 37,668 cases.

However, eight of the 10 deaths reported today occurred prior to September 2020, the Department of Health has clarified.

There were 224 cases confirmed in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 58 in Donegal and 44 in Kildare.

The remaining cases are:

31 in Limerick, 28 in Laois, 21 in Kerry, 19 in Galway, 17 in Clare, 13 in Meath, 12 in Louth, 12 in Monaghan, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Tipperary, 9 in Wicklow, 8 in Cavan, 8 in Wexford, 7 in Carlow, 7 in Sligo, 7 in Roscommon, 6 in Mayo , 5 in Kilkenny, 5 in Westmeath, with the remaining 7 cases in 3 counties.

Of today's confirmed cases, 68% are under 45 years of age.

There was also 58 cases identified as community transmission, with 30% of today's cases associated with outbreaks or close contacts.

Ireland could see up to 1,300 new coronavirus cases per day by the end of the month if nothing changes and the spread is allowed to continue, a public health expert has warned.

Professor Philip Nolan said the epidemic has been growing “exponentially” at about 4% per day since late June, and he urged people to reduce their social contacts.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has recorded [ulr=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40059077.html]more than 700 new Covid-19 infections[/url] in a 24-hour period.

A total of 726 new cases were confirmed by the Department of Health on Saturday – the second highest number in one day after a record high of 934 infections were reported on Friday.

There was one further death reported, taking the toll recorded by the department to 583.

In the US, President Donald Trump has been airlifted to a military hospital less than 24 hours after his Covid-19 diagnosis.

Mr Trump was taken by helicopter to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Friday and is expected to remain there for “a few days”.