'We do not want to go back': Expert urges people to follow Nphet advice

An expert has said it is critical people follow the Nphet advice on restrictions on gatherings in people's homes.

Under the new rules, people should only have a maximum of six visitors from one other household to their house.

With 470 new cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday, Trinity College Dublin Professor in Immunology Rachel McLoughlin said people need to act as the figures are going in the wrong direction.

She said: “I think what people need to remember now is, where we are now and where we’ve come from - we don’t want to go back to where we were in April.

“The numbers we’re looking at now are the types of numbers we were looking at mid to late April.

“So if people just stop for a minute and think about what life was like then, we do not want to go back there. And we can stop it going back if we act now.”

On top of the 470 new cases, one further death from Covid-19 was also reported.

There were 198 cases in Dublin, 61 in Cork and 36 in Donegal.

Dublin and Donegal are currently under level 3 restrictions while the rest of the country remains at level 2.

Speaking last night, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the situation nationally “is a matter of serious concern and Nphet”.

He said: “It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households.

“Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”

