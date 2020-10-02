Covid-19: No more than two households should meet as 470 more cases and one death are confirmed 

Nphet recommends that no more than two households should meet any given time.

The advice comes after one person died and a further 470 people have contracted Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases confirmed today

225 are men / 242 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

68 cases have been identified as community transmission

198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: "It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households.

"Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”

In total 1,801 people have lost their lives to the virus since the outbreak began in March.