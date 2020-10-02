Irish contract tracing app used as model for American developers 

Covid-19 tracker apps launched in New York and New Jersey yesterday are based on the Irish Contract Tracing App.

The Irish app has been used a central pillar in developing similar apps elsewhere in the US.

"Covid Green", as it's been dubbed, was deployed in launching apps in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

In addition to US states, the Irish version of the app was used in creating tracking apps in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Gibraltar and Jersey.

The core function of the app is to digitally trace close contacts of confirmed cases of Covid-19 by swapping anonymous keys through the decentralised approach. In this way the app allows for the identification of close contacts who are unknown to us.

Over 3,000 Irish users have received close contact alerts who may not have otherwise been identified.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “The success of the app is founded on the solidarity of the Irish people in our aim to suppress the spread of Covid-19. This is a testament to the efforts of the Irish public.

"We have an incredible foundation on which to keep building. So, I am again calling on the support of the Irish people to download the Covid Tracker App."

His calls come after it was reported that 150,000 people have uninstalled the app in August, after they discovered it drained Android phones' battery.