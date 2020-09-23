Man rescued from River Corrib thanks to 'quick response' from pedestrian

A man was rescued from the River Corrib this morning by members of Galway Fire Brigade.

The man was seen in the water by a pedestrian who contacted the Coastguard shortly before 9am.

Galway RNLI launched from Galway Docks within minutes.

Galway Fire Brigade were first on the scene where members entered the water at Nimmo's Pier and removed the man from the water.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

Barry Heskin, Deputy Launch Authority, Galway Lifeboat, says: “The quick response of the pedestrian was crucial in activating the rescue services to get to the man in time."