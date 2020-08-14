Galway rescue: Women 'made their own miracle', Water Safety chief says

The chief executive of Water Safety Ireland has said that the two young women rescued after 15 hours at sea “made their own miracle” by staying together and wearing buoyancy aids.

“The two young ladies made it the miracle. What they did was very sensible,” John Leech told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Leech also paid tribute to the father and son duo who found the women, Patrick and Morgan Oliver, Morgan for spotting the women in the water and Patrick for trusting his instinct and following the wind direction.

The Olivers were a “great seafaring family” he said as Patrick is also a lifeboat crew member and two years ago his nephew Séan, had helped rescue a man in Galway Bay.

Local fisherman Patrick Oliver with his son Morgan who rescued the two ladies in the sea pictured with their family, Susanne (mother) and sisters Ella and Lilly. Photo: Ray Ryan

He hoped that the father and son would be recognised for their bravery with an award.

Mr Leech said that the young women had survived because they had been on their boards and not in the water.