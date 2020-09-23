Fine Gael to vote on proposal for cross-border university in honour of late John Hume

Fine Gael TDs will vote at their parliamentary party meeting on a cross-border university in honour of the late John Hume.

North Cork TD Colm Burke has proposed the motion which states: "In line with government thinking on a Shared Island, it would be a fitting memorial to his life if the Irish Government, the Northern Ireland Executive and the British Government agreed to the establishment of a full cross–border university serving the North-Western region of the island called The John Hume Memorial University."

Under the motion, the existing colleges of higher education in the region could be incorporated into the governance and academic structures of the new university.

These include Derry city's Magee campus of Ulster University, Letterkenny and Sligo Institutes of Technology and the North West Regional College.

Mr Burke says that as the level of "national and international goodwill for John Hume and his political achievements is enormous, the establishment of a university in his honour would attract widespread support and significant public and private funding in Ireland, the UK, the EU, the US and from the Irish diaspora and friends of Ireland all around the world".

North Cork TD Colm Burke has proposed the motion. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

He also suggests the new university might also have a Department of Ulster/Scottish studies reflecting the more than two thousand years of intertwined history between Scotland and the province of Ulster.

TDs will vote on the motion at the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday evening.

Former SDLP leader and MEP John Hume died on August 3 and has been hailed as "the father of the Northern Ireland peace process."