Varadkar tests negative for Covid-19 but will be restricting movements

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has tested negative for Covid-19 after being informed that he was in close contact with someone who tested positive.

Mr Varadkar said that he would be restricting his movements in line with advice from public health officials.

A statement issued by the Tánaiste said he was "swabbed yesterday and the test has come back negative."

He added: "There are no implications for anyone who has been in close contact with me.

"I am perfectly well and will be working from home.”

Public health advice is to restrict one's movements after being identified as a close contact as the virus can take from 10 - 14 days to manifest, even if the test comes back negative.

A close contact, according to the HSE, is spending more than 15 minutes of face-to-face contact within 2 metres of someone who has coronavirus, indoor or outdoor, living in the same house or shared accommodation as someone who has coronavirus, or sitting within 2 seats of someone who has coronavirus on public transport or an aeroplane.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD

The news comes as the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe yesterday announced he would be restricting his movements after the French finance minister tested positive for Covid-19.

Bruno Le Maire received his results on Friday evening and confirmed his positive result on Twitter.

Mr Le Maire was in contact with Paschal Donohoe at a Eurogroup meeting in Germany on September 11 when the group had met to discuss Brexit.

Last week, the entire Cabinet was briefly forced to self-isolate because Health Minister Stephen Donnelly became unwell.

Mr Donnelly was referred for a Covid test shortly after he became unwell in the wake of the Cabinet meeting and press conference at Dublin Castle. He received a test the same evening which came back as negative a few hours later.