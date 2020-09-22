Paschal Donohoe restricting movements after French counterpart tests positive for Covid-19

Bruno Le Maire was in contact with Paschal Donohoe at a Eurogroup meeting in Germany on September 11.
Paschal Donohoe restricting movements after French counterpart tests positive for Covid-19

Paschal Donohoe is restricting his movements after his French counterpart tested positive for Covid-19.

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 21:00 PM
Michelle McGlynn

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is restricting his movements after the French finance minister tested positive for Covid-19.

Bruno Le Maire received his results on Friday evening and confirmed his positive result on Twitter.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 this evening,” Mr Le Maire said, adding that he would remain at home for seven days.

“I immediately followed the health measures brought in by the government by self-isolating at home.” 

Mr Le Maire was in contact with Paschal Donohoe at a Eurogroup meeting in Germany on September 11 when the group had met to discuss Brexit.

Minister Donohoe was already working remotely, as he had returned from a country that was not on the green list at the time.

He will remain away from day-to-day in-person contact until Saturday.

Earlier today, the European Union said it has postponed its summit for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine after a close collaborator was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Doctors urge Cork people to 'double-down' on efforts as Covid cases rise

