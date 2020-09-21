Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin re-elected as Green Party deputy leader

Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin has been re-elected Deputy Leader of the Green Party.

The nomination period for the election closed this morning at 9am, September 21 and the Dublin Rathdown TD was the only candidate to receive the required number of nominations to contest the election.

A candidate must have the nominations of 50 voting members to contest the election.

The returning officers Meabh Cody and Harry McEvansoneya confirmed the result.

Delighted and honoured to be re-elected Deputy Leader of the @greenparty_ie today.

I will continue to work for inclusivity, diversity and unity within our party, and to keep fighting for the greener, fairer world that we all believe in. Míle buíochas! pic.twitter.com/fkeFxLFox6 — Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) September 21, 2020

The Minister said she is delighted and honoured to have been re-elected and looks forward to continuing to work with party leader, Eamon Ryan.

Ms Martin also said she looks forward to working with the Lord Mayor od Dublin, Hazel Chu, as Cathaoirleach of the party.

“This is an important and difficult time for all of us, as we face the immediate crisis of Covid-19 and the ongoing challenges caused by climate change," said Ms Martin, "In responding to these crises, and in my roles as Deputy Leader, TD and Minister, I will continue to tackle the structural inequalities that are barriers for the marginalised in our society, and I will fight to ensure that in everything we do we strive for both social and climate justice.

“I will listen to every member, to help build a united Green Party that serves the best interests of our country, people and planet,” she said.