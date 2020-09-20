Bundoran lifeboat crew respond to three calls in 24-hours

Bundoran RNLI responded to three separate incidents in 24-hours between Saturday and Sunday.

The first, shortly after 3:30pm on Saturday afternoon, came after the volunteer crew were alerted to three people caught in a rip current at Bundoran’s main beach.

A statement revealed that minutes after launching, the lifeboat arrived at the beach to find that the swimmers had been assisted by some locals and were safely out of the water and in the care of the HSE ambulance crew.

Speaking about the callout, Helm Dessie Daly said: “With the good weather this weekend a lot of people are taking advantage of getting out and about on the coast.

“We would like to thank the members of the public for their quick action at the beach.”

This morning, while on exercise in the Teelin area, the lifeboat was redirected to Murvagh beach to reports of a person having fallen off a horse and injuring themselves.

However, while on route the boat was re-tasked back to Bundoran to assist a jet-ski that had broken down in the West End.

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 118 dealt with the incident at Murvagh as the lifeboat towed the jet-ski back to the pier.

Helm Rory O’Connor said after the callouts today: “As always we would encourage everyone to exercise extreme caution and to always ask a local about tidal conditions and rip currents so they are not caught out.

“If you see anyone in danger along the coast at any time call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”