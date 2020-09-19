Coronavirus: 274 new cases with 166 in Dublin and 21 in Cork

There have been no further deaths from Covid-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

However, they have been informed of 274 new cases of the virus.

The death toll from the disease in Ireland is 1,792 while the total number of cases stands at 32,538.

Of today's cases, 166 are in Dublin with 21 in Cork, 19 in Donegal and seven in Kildare.

There are also seven cases in Offaly, six in Waterford, six in Wicklow, and five each in Louth, Limerick and Meath.

The remaining 27 cases are located across 12 counties.

Stats from today's cases show:

142 are men / 129 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

52% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

52 cases have been identified as community transmission

The news comes as the Department of Health revealed that new data has shown the area of Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in West Dublin has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country.

The data is included in the first national breakdown of the disease.

Dublin, where the majority of cases confirmed in recent weeks have been located, has an overall incidence rate of 120.9 - the highest of any county in Ireland.

On a county-by-county scale, Cork has the second-lowest incidence rate in Ireland with 14.2 per 100,000 people. The highest rate in Co Cork is Fermoy, with 24.7.