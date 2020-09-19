Cork has the second lowest Covid-19 rate in Ireland

The area of Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart in West Dublin has the highest rate of Covid-19 in the country, according to data released by the Department of health this morning.

The data is included in the first national breakdown of the disease here.

Dublin, where the majority of cases confirmed in recent weeks have been located, has an overall incidence rate of 120.9 - the highest of any county in Ireland.

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart itself has an incidence of 189 per 100,000 people.

Tallaght-Central is the area with the second-highest rate, at 171.

Conversely, the Blackrock area of Dublin registered the county's lowest incidence rate with 35 per 100,000.

On a county-by-county scale, Cork has the second-lowest incidence rate in Ireland with 14.2 per 100,000 people. The highest rate in Co Cork is Fermoy, with 24.7.

County Limerick has an overall incidence rate of 58.5, though north Limerick city has an incidence of 126.8. Limerick city west has an incidence rate of 17.

County Sligo has the lowest incidence rate of any county, at just 12.2 per 100,000 people.

The release of the new figures comes on a day when capital moved to level three of the governments ‘Living with Covid' plan. The level three restrictions will remain in place for a period of three weeks.

Social gatherings in the county are to be curtailed, and travel into and out of the county has been advised against unless absolutely necessary.

So-called ‘wet pubs’ will now not be allowed open in Dublin on Monday.

Indoor gatherings in pubs and restaurants are no longer permitted.

The Government is hopeful the restrictions will help bring down the numbers of confirmed cases in the capital.

Meanwhile, Gardai say are recommencing 'Operation Fanacht' in Dublin today.

They say there will be a high level of garda visibility on foot, in cars, and on bikes in the city and county, to monitor social distancing and gatherings in large groups at amenities and public spaces.

Targeted Garda Checkpoints will also be set up across the county.