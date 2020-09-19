Man, 40s, dies following collision between cyclist and car in Dublin

A man in his 40s has died following a collision between a cyclist and a car.

Gardaí are appealing for information on the incident which occurred on the R108 Road, St Margaret’s, North County Dublin at around 11.45am this morning.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by ambulance services at scene.

Gardaí said that the road is currently closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct their examination. Local diversions are in place.

They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at Dublin Airport Garda Station on 01 666 4950, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.