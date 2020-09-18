PSNI seek voluntary interviews with Bobby Storey funeral attendees

PSNI seek voluntary interviews with Bobby Storey funeral attendees

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill arrive at St Agnes' Church in west Belfast for the funeral of senior Irish Republican and former leading IRA figure Bobby Storey. Picture: PA

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 13:56 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Police are seeking voluntary interviews with those who attended the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey in Belfast in June.

Detectives are investigating potential breaches of Northern Ireland’s coronavirus regulations on gatherings.

Mourners on June 30 included senior Sinn Féin representatives like Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster of Cumbria Constabulary was appointed to oversee and direct the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) inquiry.

He said: “Today an initial number of letters were issued to individuals who were identified as having been present on 30th June in potential breach of the health protection regulations.

“The letters are inviting these individuals to participate in a voluntary interview with investigating officers at a local police station.

“Upon receipt of a letter, individuals will have 14 days to respond should they wish to take part in an interview.” 

Ms O’Neill and Mr Murphy have denied breaching social distancing measures while at the funeral.

Hundreds of people lined the streets in west Belfast as Mr Storey’s funeral cortege passed by despite the restrictions and despite marshals being present.

A row with the DUP over the matter prompted the suspension of joint briefings with Sinn Féin during the health emergency.

Read More

GAA, IRFU and FAI set out 'stark' future without fans

More in this section

FAI, GAA & IRFU make collaborative proposal to Government Cash-strapped FAI, IRFU and GAA to propose allowing more fans back into grounds
FAI, GAA & IRFU make collaborative proposal to Government GAA, IRFU and FAI set out 'stark' future without fans
Coronavirus - Sat Jul 4, 2020 Labour: €350 PUP 'must be restored' to show 'we are all in this together'

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices