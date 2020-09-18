GAA predicting 'stark' losses of €70m due to Covid-19

The GAA has warned of a €50m hole in its finances and said further losses of €20m are likely into 2021.

GAA Director General Tom Ryan has told the Special Committee on Covid-19 response that the financial implications are "stark" and will impact into next year.

Mr Ryan told the committee: "Finance and the generation of funds is not the raison d’etre of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael but like every other organisation it is an important element of what we do.

"It has to be. We can only re-invest monies we generate. To say that our financial predicament is stark would not be an overstatement.

"It is our estimation that, in 2020 alone, there will be a €50m hole in our finances. We are working through possible scenarios for 2021 but it seems certain that further losses will follow of at least €20m."

He referred to the incremental return of supporters, albeit in small numbers, to games and said this needed to be built on while adhering to public health advice.

"We have developed plans that show how the GAA can demonstrate that we can continue to be trusted and to act responsibly with the safety of people in mind as regards the return of any numbers of spectators to matches," he said.

"We look forward to working with the other sporting organisations to establish what might be possible for our larger stadia when the bigger games are being staged."

Read More Allianz Leagues 2021 set for revised, shorter format

GAA President John Horan said the association has played a key role in dealing with the initial crisis through its volunteers and use of its facilities.

"It was in fact a very visible GAA response to the fight in flattening the curve and a source of pride for us to see our facilities so prominent," he said.

Mr Horan said now it is time to look at the next phase of games returning.

"While it has been difficult to quantify the loss of games to communities and people across the country, we know from the outpouring of positivity on their return how badly they were missed," he said.

"Nowhere was the absence of games and training more acutely felt than amongst our youngest and most senior members.

"In the absence of classroom schooling, it is an accepted fact that many young people struggled with isolation and being away from their friends."

He said its return to play protocols, which involve people submitting an online questionnaire, had drawn a massive response.

"That questionnaire has been completed more than 7.3m times peaking on a recent Saturday at 120,000 in one day," he said. "At peak times, eight forms are being completed every second."