HSE needs to urgently address ICU bed shortage, says consultant

Even before Covid the health care system was “critically short” of intensive care beds “at the best of times.” 

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 08:23 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Emergency medicine consultant Dr Fergal Hickey has warned that the HSE needs to urgently address the issue of the shortage of intensive care beds rather than trying to reassure people that “there isn’t a problem.” 

For any one to claim there were sufficient intensive care beds was incorrect, he added.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Hickey said that the evidence contradicted any claims about sufficient critical care bed capacity. 

While some areas in hospitals could be turned into extra critical care capacity, the reality was that there was a shortage, he said.

The HSE needed to do something dramatic now, they needed to take the issue seriously and create extra capacity immediately.

“As the numbers keep rising people will require hospitalisation and critical care. We are seeing an increase in older people, who are more vulnerable, getting infected and they will require critical care as will some young people.”

