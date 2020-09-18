Covid-19: Offaly hotel workers tested after 'significant' incident linked to golf party

Local doctors have been warned that "a significant number of people" in Tullamore may be affected if there has been further spread. Picture: Collins

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 07:18 AM
Digital Desk staff

100 workers at a hotel in Co Offaly are being screened after about 20 people who stayed there last week tested positive for coronavirus. 

GPs in Tullamore have been warned they are facing "a significant Covid-19 incident".

The golf party of 40 checked into the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore the weekend before last, and stayed for several days.

They played golf nearby, and some socialised at a number of pubs and restaurants in the town.

A letter sent to GPs there said up to half of that group have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Until now there are no known infections beyond that original group.

However public health teams are moving to trace guests from across the country to say they may have come into contact with a case.

Local doctors have been warned that "a significant number of people" in Tullamore may be affected if there has been further spread.

Management at the Bridge House Hotel said they are "working closely with and cooperating with the HSE" and that they have closed temporarily.

They say they have worked "tirelessly" to set up "a safe environment in line with public health guidance".

