Mercy University Hospital installs cabins in preparation for winter

Cabins have been installed on the footpath outside a busy city hospital to expand the capacity of its emergency department (ED) as part of its Covid-19 winter preparations.

The robust structures outside the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) in Cork replace temporary tents which were erected by the Defence Forces during lockdown to help facilitate social distancing requirements in the ED.

The 7.3m x 6.3m multi-purpose tactical soft shelter tents which were erected in late March and early April by members of the Army’s Corps of Engineers as part of Operation Fortitude were similar to tents used by the army in overseas missions in Chad and Liberia as accommodation and first aid units.

The new cabins, which have been installed on concrete plinths on Grenville Place, will provide an additional 200sqm of accommodation and will be operational by mid-October, hospital management confirmed yesterday.

“It is expected that this development will improve patient experience in the ED and assist the hospital with its Covid-19 response over the winter period,” a spokesperson said.

The structures were delivered on site last Friday night and Saturday morning, with works on their fit-out continuing.

“This accommodation will offer additional clinical capacity for the emergency department by way of providing additional waiting areas, triage rooms, and assessment/treatment cubicles. These structures will be operational by mid-October,” the hospital said.

Read More Cork County Council faces service cuts as rates income falls 20%

The delivery and installation of the new structures required the temporary closure of Grenville Place for several hours over the weekend, and a traffic management plan was in place.

The ED remained open and pedestrian access to the facility was maintained along the diversion route at all times.

Construction underway earlier this month next to the Mercy University Hospital. Picture: Larry Cummins

The hospital thanked all involved in the project, including Vision Contracting, portable building, the HSE, the National Ambulance Service, Cork City Council, An Garda Síochána, Cork City Fire Brigade, and the ESB.

Earlier this week, the hospital implemented its escalation policy following a surge in attendances at its ED.

The hospital stressed that the clinical needs of all patients in the ED were being cared for, and that the facility remains open 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

However, it appealed to the public needing less urgent medical treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs or South Doc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher,” the spokesman said.

“The public are reminded that South Doc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher is open from 8am to 6pm, the local injury unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm, and the local injury unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.”