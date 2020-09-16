Covid-19 rates in parts of Dublin three times national average

The incidence rates of Covid-19 in some parts of Dublin are now up to three times the national average.

Nationally, there have been 53 cases per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

In Dublin however, that figure is as high as 122 in Dublin South East, which includes the areas of Ranelagh, Donnybrook, Dundrum and Sandyford.

The incidence rate is even higher in Dublin North West at 152. Dublin North West includes the suburbs of Blanchardstown, Castleknock and Finglas.

Speaking to Newstalk this afternoon Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says localised restrictions within Dublin is something the government's looked at, but it would be tricky to implement.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the Government have explored the possibility of introducing local restrictions in Dublin. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

He said: "It’s possible. We actually looked at that in the case of Kildare but when we looked at the numbers there are cases all over the county really.

"Looking at Dublin now, it's high pretty much all over the county.

Read More Nphet advised against reopening of pubs until Covid-19 trajectory stabilises

"There’s only one area where its relatively low - where it's near the national average - the area stretching from Blackrock along the coast down to Shankhill and Loughlinstown and Bray, so that really would be the only area you could consider excluding," he added.

Earlier, Finance Minister Pashcal Donohoe also suggested that Dublin could move to level three of the Government's 'Living with Covid' plan by the end of this week.

If Dublin were to move to level three, a host of new restrictions would be introduced there.

He said: "The concerns that are guiding us regarding Dublin are about how - it's not just about the increase in the disease - it's about how the disease is spreading home to home.

"And that's a really serious development for us.

"And that's why we are asking in Dublin that gatherings of no more than six take place, and up to a maximum of two households in those. I think moving to level three is a possibility and a real possibility.