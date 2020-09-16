Nphet advised against reopening of pubs until Covid-19 trajectory stabilises 

Nphet advised the government to keep 'wet' pubs closed until "at least two weeks of stabilisation in the disease trajectory".

In a letter to the government, sent on September 11, before the government's new Covid-19 plan was announced, Dr Ronan Glynn, the acting chief medical officer, said he remained "concerned about the profile of the disease nationally" and recommend that the Government implement the restrictions set out in Level 2 of the 'Living with Covid' plan for three weeks, concluding on October 4.

He also said that attendance of outdoor events should be capped at 100 until the disease trajectory stabilises for at least a fortnight.

In the letter, Dr Glynn pointed out the 14-day incidence per 100,000 population is 38, indicating an upward trend of confirmed Covid-19 cases. While he acknowledged that cases in Dublin are influencing the national picture, he noted that there is still an average of 75 cases per day identified in the 25 other counties in the Republic.

During the deliberations of their recommendations, Nphet took into account the reopening of schools and the "substantial disease reservoir" in Dublin and considered whether or not it warranted an escalation of restrictive measures to Level 3. They said that while the current situation is "concerning", the epidemiological data does not strongly support a move to the next level.

They gave seven recommendations for managing the crisis in the capital and said that people living in Dublin should be encouraged to limit their travel outside of the county and if they do they should not meet with more than one other household.

They concluded by saying that there is no guarantee that further measures will not be necessary in the coming days or weeks.

Dr Glynn also noted that the incidence rate in Limerick is high "compared to other counties", but added it is stabilising. He said cases "are confined to a number of areas within the county" and there "does not appear to be widespread community transmission" in Limerick.

As such, he said, there is no need for additional measures in Limerick.