The funding is part of the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2020
Minister announces €5m for disability services

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced the funding today. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 13:11 PM
Mairead Cleary

€5m has been allocated to up-skill and fund education and training opportunities for carers and people with disabilities.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys announced the funding today as part of the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2020. 

The scheme, which is specifically designed to provide opportunities for young carers, will be managed by Pobal who are accepting registrations now.

Funding will be available to organisations that provide training, education, employment or support to young carers or people with a disability. 

The priority for the funding will be given to people who are deaf, hard of hearing or deafened, blind or have a visual impairment or to people who have multiple disabilities with a visual impairment.

Minister Humphreys said: "Funding will be available to provide practical in-work supports to help people with disabilities to access or retain work, flourish in a work environment and achieve personal goals such as promotion, work mobility or availing of other work opportunities and positive action measures."

Grants range from €20,000 to €200,000.

