Confusion surrounds Covid travel restrictions following plans to update 'green list'

Yet more confusion reigns as to where Irish people can travel with or without restrictions following plans to update the so-called ‘green list’ of countries next week.

Irish people would be allowed to visit places such as Germany, Iceland, and Cyprus next Monday without the need for quarantine on their return, before the current green list concept is shelved altogether next month in favour of an EU-wide ‘traffic light’ plan.

That traffic light plan is expected to be ratified in Luxembourg on October 13 at the monthly meeting of the EU’s General Affairs Council, and will see countries designated at green, amber, and red, according to their instances of Covid-19.

Until then, countries where Covid-19 cases are currently less than 25 per 100,000 population will be deemed safe for Irish people to travel from Monday.

That means Germany, Poland, Iceland, and Sweden would be added to the Baltic States and Finland, currently on the list. Italy, Spain, France, and Greece exceed that limit, though, disappointing those who are planning a break to the sun.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in response to queries about the updated list that it "will be aligning our travel advice with the EU Commission's once it has been approved at EU level in October".

An announcement on the changes to the green list will be made later in the week, it added.

The updated green light system will remain in place with a weekly review of countries until the EU-wide traffic plan is implemented.

Green countries would mean no quarantining or restrictions on movement.

Industry bodies have criticised the plan, with Pat Dawson of the Irish Travel Agents Association claiming it has not given the clarity the sector desperately needs.

“We were disappointed to hear that there will be no further updates on the travel industry until October 13, a whole month away from now," said Mr Dawson.

"We believe that the Government are simply postponing outcomes, and putting the Irish travel industry on the long finger. A lot can change in a month."

Ryanair, meanwhile, slammed the plan as "more delay and indecision" from the Government.

"Irish aviation and jobs are being sacrificed to cover up NPHET’s failure to keep our Covid rate as low as Germany and Italy, both of whom have allowed intra-EU air travel since July 1 while NPHET has kept Ireland locked up like North Korea," said a spokesperson.