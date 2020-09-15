Covid-19: Three further deaths, 357 new cases in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has this evening confirmed that a further three people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died.

There has now been a total of 1,787 Covid-19-related deaths in Ireland since the outbreak began.

The HSPC says it has also been notified of 357 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 here.

There has now been a total of 31,549 cases confirmed in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

185 are men;

172 are women;

63% are under 45 years of age;

38% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;

60 cases have been identified as community transmission;

218 of the cases are located in Dublin;

18 are in Louth;

12 in Waterford;

11 in Kildare;

9 in Cork;

8 in Kerry;

8 in Limerick;

8 in Meath;

7 in Westmeath;

6 in Wicklow;

5 in Offaly;

5 in Roscommon;

5 in Mayo;

5 in Tipperary;

and the remaining 32 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo and Wexford.

The HSE says it is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and is seeking to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn said this evening: “In the first half of 2020, Ireland responded swiftly to a new and unpredictable pandemic.

"Our collective response suppressed the curve, saved lives and put us on a solid foundation to deal with Covid-19 going forward.

"Now, we must focus on our response to the pandemic in the medium term. Today, Government launched a 5-Level framework.

"At the heart of this framework are three core messages:

1. Simple measures taken by everyone are our best defence against Covid-19.

2. No single measure will work in isolation, what matters is combination prevention.

3. Continued cooperation and solidarity across society remains central to our response.

“The basic preventions against the spread of Covid-19 remain unchanged; wash your hands regularly, physically distance from others including friends and family, wear a face covering, know the symptoms and what to do if you experience them.”