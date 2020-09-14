Covid-19 roadmap set to see Dublin begin on higher alert level

Dublin is expected to be put on a higher alert level than the rest of the country when the Government launches its medium-term plan for living with Covid.

The new plan sets out a roadmap for the next six months, and will create five different levels of restrictions, right up to a full lockdown.

It has already been strongly indicated that so-called 'wet' pubs in the capital will not reopen on September 21 due to a spike in cases in both Dublin City and county.

However, more restrictions are also expected to be placed on Dublin residents, with the Government categorising the capital differently from the rest of the country.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the Government will be "acting decisively" when it publishes the guidelines, adding that restrictions in Kildare, Laois, and Offaly worked well.

Mr Martin said he is adamant that schools and creches should remain open and so will be putting a greater emphasis on restricting social gatherings when the plan is published on Tuesday.

"The key ingredient across all levels will be a reduction of social contacts, even in the home, because that's really where the prevalence of disease is most dangerous," he said.

He said teachers have been shocked by the regression seen in children from being out of school for so long during the recent lockdown and said the closure of schools again would be avoided if at all possible.

"The life chances of a child depends crucially on education and learning, and as a society, I think we get that," he said.

"That's why we must do everything we possibly can, notwithstanding the pandemic, to keep our children at school safely and also for young people learning in our universities and our institutes of technology."

Restrictions on sporting events are likely to be eased under the new plan, which would allow up to 500 people attend club-level games, but that number could go up to 5,000 for events in larger venues such as Croke Park.

"Sports is important — we want to do more for sports, we want to have young people out there training and playing their games," Mr Martin told RTÉ's The Week in Politics.

"We want to see the Gaelic championship completed. We want to see people playing soccer and rugby."

The Taoiseach also suggested that testing will be rolled out at airports.

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will on Monday announce a €2m scheme to help the small businesses most acutely impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.

The micro-enterprise assistance fund will help businesses with fewer than 10 employees, which are ineligible for existing grants, with a grant of up to €1,000 to help them adapt and invest in rebuilding their business.

Mr Varadkar said the grant is a recognition of the difficulties small businesses have had in adapting to Covid-19 restrictions.

"Now is the time to shop local, and I encourage everyone to think of their local business owner when doing their weekly shop or looking to buy something,” he said.

About 2,000 businesses will benefit from the scheme, but they must have seen a 30% reduction in turnover due to Covid restrictions and must commit to reopening and to hiring and sustaining employment to qualify for the grant.