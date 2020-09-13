Third Cork primary school confirms positive Covid-19 case

A primary school in Rathcormac, Co Cork has become the third school in County Cork to confirm a case of Covid-19.

On Sunday evening public health officials advised parents and guardians of more than 400 children attending Scoil Bhríde, Rathcormac that a case of Covid-19 had been identified.

In a letter Dr Mary T. O’Mahony, a consultant in public health medicine, said a risk assessment had been carried out and that contact was made with any parties deemed to be a close contact of the confirmed case and that all other children could continue to attend school on Monday.

“If your child has not been identified as a close contact at this time, your child does not need a test for Covid-19, they can continue to attend school, and no further actions are required at this time,” Dr O’Mahony wrote.

Parents and guardians, however, have been advised not to send their children to school if they show any symptoms of Covid-19, including a cough, a fever, loss or change in sense of taste or smell.

If parents are concerned their child is showing symptoms of the virus they should contact their GP and stay at home and should not go to school, use public transport, have visitors, or go to shops.

It is also advised to keep away from older people, anyone with an underlying medical condition, and pregnant women.

The school is the third in the county to confirm a case of Covid-19 since schools reopened in recent weeks.

Last week a case of the virus was confirmed at Scoil Bhríde Eglantine in Douglas and at Scoil Clíodhna in Carrigtwohill.

The virus has been detected in more than 50 schools across the country since schools reopened at the end of August.