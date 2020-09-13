Covid-19: One further death, 255 new cases in Ireland

There has now been a total of 1,784 Covid-19 related deaths here since the outbreak began.
156 of today's new cases are located in Dublin. File Picture

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 17:39 PM
Steven Heaney

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) has confirmed that one further person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland in the last 24 hours.

As of midnight on Saturday September 12, the HPSC has been notified of 255 new confirmed cases of Covid-19. 

There has now been a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of Covid019 in Ireland to date.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 129 are men;
  • 123 are women;
  • 68% are under 45 years of age;
  • 34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case;
  • 69 cases have been identified as community transmission;
  • 156 of the cases are located in Dublin;
  • 22 are in Waterford;
  • 13 are in Donegal;
  • 11 are in Wicklow;
  • 9 are in Limerick;
  • 8 are in Kildare;
  • 5 are in Clare;
  • and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

The HSE says is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, and is seeking to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Gardaí to ramp up Covid-19 patrols to tackle rising cases

