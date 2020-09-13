Gardaí seek help locating missing Dublin teen

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a teenager missing from Dublin.

Sebastiana Paun, 13, was last seen in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Friday, September 11 at 9.15pm.

She is described as 5'5", of slim build with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen Sebastiana was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and a black t-shirt.

She is known to frequent the city centre and also Ballymun area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Swords on 01 6664700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.