Justice Minister says trust is now damaged on Brexit

Legal action against the UK on Brexit is now "something that could happen", the Justice Minister has warned.

Helen McEntee has said the actions of the UK Gov this week have "damaged trust between both sides" and called on Boris Johnson to withdraw elements of his controversial Bill which breach international law.

It comes as two Former British Prime Ministers John Major and Tony Blair have written a joint article in the Sunday Times telling Mr Johnson to scrap the Bill which reneges on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement.

While talks between the EU and UK are continuing ahead of the Brexit deadline, Ms McEntee said: "It's very difficult to see how you can negotiate a free trade agreement when what has already been agreed is being proposed to be breached less than nine months later," so we're in a very difficult space."

She added: "I think what's happened this week has certainly set us back.

"We spent a number of years working very hard to negotiate an overall Withdrawal Agreement.

"We've worked very hard in particular on the Northern Ireland protocol to do a number of things but most importantly, to protect the Northern Ireland peace process.

"This is a deal that was reached it was voted through the UK Parliament nine months ago it was voted to the European Parliament nine months ago, and now this week one side of the agreement essentially has decided to unilaterally, on its own, change elements of that agreement."

Asked about possible legal action or sanctions that could be taken if the Bill is passed in the UK, Ms McEntee said "we don't want to get to that stage" but added that "this is something that could happen".

She said the overall trade deal is also at risk.

She dismissed suggestions that the amendments were being introduced to protect the peace process in Northern Ireland.

"We already have spent a number of years working through mechanisms as to how we can protect Northern Ireland, how we can prevent the border from reemerging and how we can protect that unfettered access between Northern Ireland and the UK."

She also rubbished claims made by Mr Johnson that the EU had threatened to introduce a trade border down the Irish sea.

"That's simply not the case," Ms McEntee told Sky News.