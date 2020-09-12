94% of childcare services have reopened since lockdown

Fewer childcare services have closed this year than at the same time in 2019.

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman says 123 services have shut this year which is slightly lower than the same time last year.

He says 94% of childcare services reopened over the summer despite fears of widespread closures due to the pandemic.

But Teresa Heeney, the chief executive of Early Childhood Ireland, says many providers have big issues at the moment.

"Staffing has been an issue in early years for many years now but there is a real squeeze at the moment," said Ms Heeney.

"This squeeze is being caused by many issues. It is being caused by maybe some staff not coming back after the shutdown.

"On top of this, is people are trying to hire more staff because there is more to do.

"There is more cleaning to do, there is much more protocols that need to be in place."

Ms Heeney said from members is they are most fearful about needing to close rooms or pods.

"Maybe a member of staff in a pod is related to someone who is getting a test and so they are getting a test as well and they just don't have relief staff."