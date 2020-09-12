Testing is pointless without changing living conditions in direct provision - MASI

The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) says testing does not help much without changing the living conditions in direct provision.

It is reacting to the news that Covid-19 testing is being rolled out across all direct provision centres from today.

The Department of Justice and HSE say testing is free, voluntary and will be offered to every resident and staff member.

Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland spokesperson, Bulelani Mfaco says testing has not prevented further outbreaks.

"We've seen centres where such testing has taken place before having had outbreaks of Covid-19.

"For instance, in the direct provision centre in Newbridge in Co Kildare, they had their second outbreak after they had all the testing that was done.

"Similarly in Limerick in the direct provision centre they had a second outbreak of Covid-19."

MASI said there is no point bringing in testing across all direct provision centres if cramped living conditions are not changed.

It says with people sharing spaces like bedrooms, kitchens and bathrooms outbreaks will keep happening.

Mr Mfaco said self-contained units are needed like those given to homeless people.

"The Dublin Region Homeless Executive actually made attempts to ensure that people who are homeless were given self-contained units where possible so that people could live and observe all the public health guidelines such as keeping two-metre distance between people.

"In direct provision centres what you are seeing is that there are people who are sharing bedrooms and there is not a two-metre distance between the beds."