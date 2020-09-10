Pandemic ‘revealed deep-seated flaws’ in childcare sector

The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the deep-rooted, long-term and structural flaws in Ireland’s childcare sector, a report has suggested.

Representatives for the industry say the Government’s Wage Subsidy Scheme should be extended so childcare providers can retain the current Covid-required child-to-staff ratios.

According to the research report, Dealing With The Pandemic: The Case Of Early Years And School Age Childcare Providers In Ireland, the Covid-19 pandemic has added an extra layer of complexity to pre-existing problems in the sector.

The report, published by Early Childhood Ireland, said that problems existed in staffing levels, recruitment, children’s well-being as well as stress and anxiety among staff.

Early Childhood Ireland supports 3,800 childcare members nationwide.

The report is based on qualitative interviews with a sample of Early Childhood Ireland members during the summer, aimed at examining the impact of the closure of childcare settings, the effectiveness of Covid-19 supports provided for the sector, and providers’ plans for reopening.

Among its key findings include the need for the Government’s Wage Subsidy Scheme to be extended, as well as future government supports to take sufficient account of the diversity of the childcare sector.

The report said: “The Overhead Payment that was offered as part of the initial package of Covid-19 measures did not stretch as far in urban areas, where costs were higher, as in rural areas.”

It also called for fast testing turnaround times for children and staff with suspected Covid symptoms and the introduction of priority measures to address staffing challenges in the sector.

“Staffing remains a serious issue, and sourcing replacement and cover staff is likely to pose a huge challenge in the context of Covid,” the report added.

Frances Byrne, director of policy with Early Childhood Ireland, said that prior to Covid-19, Ireland’s childcare sector was already struggling because of “deep-rooted, long-term and structural flaws”.

“Chronic underinvestment has resulted in a system where staff are poorly paid and, consequentially, staff retention levels are low.

“Providers are under constant pressure and parents feel they have limited choice,” she said.

“Our sector was already struggling, so Covid-19 really hit it a body blow. Indeed, the special measures introduced by government for the childcare sector in recent months amount to an admission that our sector cannot operate like other parts of the economy.

“Now, to address this fact, additional funding must be made available on a sustained basis.

“Covid-19 not only revealed the deep-seated flaws within childcare, but also the extent to which the entire nation is dependent on a properly functioning childcare sector.

“We cannot reboot our economy and get parents properly back to work without having a fully functioning childcare system.

“We will never have a truly effective childcare system while public investment in the sector remains so low.”