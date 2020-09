Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a 15-year-old missing from Kildare.

Julian Reed is missing from the Castledermot area since September 8.

He is described as being 5'4" in height with strawberry blonde hair.

He has a slight build and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Kildare on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.