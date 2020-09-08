Second member of Fáilte Ireland's board resigns over foreign holiday

A second member of Fáilte Ireland's board has resigned over a foreign holiday, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

Breege O'Donoghue, executive director of Primark/Penneys at their Dublin offices, spent time in Spain over the summer, a country that is not on Ireland's 'green list' of countries.

Ms O'Donoghue went on holiday to her second home in Marbella, Spain for a week in July and another week August.

It is understood Fáilte Ireland were unaware of the trip until approached by the Irish Examiner.

Sources say after being alerted by the Examiner, Fáilte Ireland ascertained Ms O'Donoghue's movements, and the minister was informed by the Fáilte Ireland's CEO Tom Coughlan.

Ms Donoghue tendered her resignation on Tuesday evening to the Minister which was accepted.

Sources say an announcement is expected later this evening from Fáilte Ireland that Ms O'Donoghue has formally resigned.

Ms O' Donoghue was formally appointed to Fáilte Ireland's board in 2018 along with a number of others for their "tourism and consumer advocacy".

The Penney's head is the second board member after the chairman of Fáilte Ireland Michael Cawley resigned from his position in August after it emerged he is currently on a family holiday in Italy.

A statement is expected from Tourism Minister Catherine Martin later this evening.

More to follow...