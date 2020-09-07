Dublin's lord mayor wants pregnant women's partners to be allowed attend scans and consultations

The lord mayor of Dublin is collating data on the lockdown experiences of pregnant women after saying she believes restrictions which prohibited their partners from attending scans and consultations should be lifted if possible.

Green Party councillor Hazel Chu said she had already received more than 200 responses by lunchtime on Monday and added: "Some of them are heartbreaking."

She sais she will collate the responses and then forward them to the masters of the three maternity hospitals in Dublin — Holles St, The Rotunda and the Coombe.

Councillor Chu also said she would provide the details to the minister for health, Stephen Donnelly.

Lockdown restrictions brought in at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak put severe limitations on those attending hospitals, including the partners of those in maternity hospitals.

While schools have reopened, alongside pubs serving food alongside, Ms Chu said women were still attending important scans and consultations without their partners being present.

She said she has already spoken to the master of Holles St.

She said if restrictions were needed then they had to be adhered to but she added: "Can we review this, because it seems very unfair.

What I would like is that it is reviewed and lifted.

"We are allowing people from the same household into lifts and shopping centres."

She said while wards and theatres were different, given the likelihood of more people being present, family scans and consultations had a limited number of people present.

She said the situation was most acute for women who have received bad news at a scan, including of difficulties in the pregnancy and miscarriage.

She said attendance by partners at aftercare appointments had also been affected and that it was important to learn from the first phase of Covid-19 so appropriate policies could be put in place in the event of any future local or national restrictions.

"If it is to be continued I would want to know why," she said.