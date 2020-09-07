INMO: 163 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals

The latest figures show that 144 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 19 are waiting in other hospital wards. 
INMO: 163 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals

File image of a patient in a hospital. Picture: PA

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 11:39 AM
Steven Heaney

163 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 144 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 19 are waiting in other hospital wards. 

44 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital, Limerick - 34 in the emergency department, and a further 10 elsewhere in the hospital. 

30 more people are without a bed at Cork University Hospital - all of whom are waiting in the emergency department.

Tallaght University Hospital and Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin have 14 and 12 patients without beds, respectively.

St Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny currently has 12 people on trolleys, and there are also nine patients waiting in the emergency department of the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

There are 17 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital, Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis, University College Hospital in Galway, and University Hospital Waterford.

Read More

Immunology expert: Making face masks mandatory on crowded Dublin streets 'not unreasonable'

More in this section

General Election 2019 DUP MP encourages British government to 'tear up' Withdrawal Agreement
Henry Street Facemasks1 Immunology expert: Making face masks mandatory on crowded Dublin streets 'not unreasonable'
Dublin airport Dublin Airport plan to build toll booths for drivers dropping off passengers
hospitalsirish hospitalsemergency departmentshospital patients

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices