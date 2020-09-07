INMO: 163 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals

163 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals this morning.

The latest figures from the Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) show that 144 people are without beds in emergency departments, while 19 are waiting in other hospital wards.

44 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital, Limerick - 34 in the emergency department, and a further 10 elsewhere in the hospital.

30 more people are without a bed at Cork University Hospital - all of whom are waiting in the emergency department.

Tallaght University Hospital and Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin have 14 and 12 patients without beds, respectively.

St Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny currently has 12 people on trolleys, and there are also nine patients waiting in the emergency department of the Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

There are 17 hospitals in the country with no patients waiting on trolleys, including Bantry General Hospital, Mid Western Regional Hospital, Ennis, University College Hospital in Galway, and University Hospital Waterford.