Supervising entrances and exits could be key to reopening sporting events

A crucial meeting is taking place this afternoon between government ministers, sporting bodies, and the acting Chief Medical Officer.
Supervising entrances and exits could be key to reopening sporting events

The Guinness PRO14 Round 15 match between Munster and Connacht played at an empty Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 13:03 PM
digital desk

Supervising entrances and exits could be key to bringing spectators back to watch sporting events.

A crucial meeting is taking place this afternoon between government ministers, sporting bodies, and the acting Chief Medical Officer.

This afternoon's teleconference could determine how supporters will be allowed back in to watch their favourite sports in action.

Senior sources say it will be a "listening exercise" for everyone.

"I have arranged a meeting with the acting CMO, Minister Donnelly, the IRFU, the FAI, the GAA and Sports Ireland to see how we can open it up," said Sports Minister Catherine Martin.

"As the Taoiseach said, all of us at Cabinet want to do that. We want to see people open for business, open to perform and for us to enjoy sport again."

All sport is currently taking place behind closed doors.

Until recently 200 people were allowed at things like GAA club championship matches and League of Ireland games.

It will be September 13 at the earliest before any spectators can return.

But how many could go to a game safely?

Public health officials are worried about people from separate households sharing cars, congregating outside venues and socialising in groups.

One plan which will be thrashed out is employing officials to supervising entrances and exits to ensure social distancing.

But whether that would that be enough to address National Public Health Emergency Team's fears remains to be seen.

Read More

Data Protection Commission: Rules tracking food orders legally sound

More in this section

Family having fun in summer sea 'Floating killers': Water safety group call for nationwide ban on inflatable beach toys
Leaving Certificate results Fears CAO applicants with previous year's Leaving Cert points will miss out on places
LC dockland 06.jpg Data Protection Commission: Rules tracking food orders legally sound
#covid-19social distancinghealthsport

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices