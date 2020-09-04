Supervising entrances and exits could be key to reopening sporting events

Supervising entrances and exits could be key to bringing spectators back to watch sporting events.

A crucial meeting is taking place this afternoon between government ministers, sporting bodies, and the acting Chief Medical Officer.

This afternoon's teleconference could determine how supporters will be allowed back in to watch their favourite sports in action.

Senior sources say it will be a "listening exercise" for everyone.

"I have arranged a meeting with the acting CMO, Minister Donnelly, the IRFU, the FAI, the GAA and Sports Ireland to see how we can open it up," said Sports Minister Catherine Martin.

"As the Taoiseach said, all of us at Cabinet want to do that. We want to see people open for business, open to perform and for us to enjoy sport again."

All sport is currently taking place behind closed doors.

Until recently 200 people were allowed at things like GAA club championship matches and League of Ireland games.

It will be September 13 at the earliest before any spectators can return.

But how many could go to a game safely?

Public health officials are worried about people from separate households sharing cars, congregating outside venues and socialising in groups.

One plan which will be thrashed out is employing officials to supervising entrances and exits to ensure social distancing.

But whether that would that be enough to address National Public Health Emergency Team's fears remains to be seen.