'You left him there to die': Fiancée of hit-and-run victim appeals for driver to come forward

The fiancée of a man killed in a hit-and-run in Dublin is appealing to the driver to come forward.

Thiago Cortes, who was from Brazil, was knocked off his bike on North Wall Quay on Monday and suffered serious injuries.

He died in hospital yesterday.

The driver fled the scene and Gardaí have since recovered the car.

A vigil for the Deliveroo worker took place in Dublin city yesterday evening - Thiago had only been working for the company for ten days.

Huge event in Dublin today for Thiago Cortes, the delivery cyclist killed by a hit and run driver in the city on Monday night. Today's event doubled as a vigil for the Brazilian man and a protest as his killing remains unsolved pic.twitter.com/WnTr7bBNPx — Sticky Bottle (@sticky_bottle) September 2, 2020

His fiancée Teresa Oliveira is appealing for information.

"If you did it, please come forward. Be brave and do this.

"You were driving a car, you hit someone and you left him there to die.

"Just please say what you did. Come forward.

If you know something, it wasn't you but you know something, or have any information please go to the Gardaí.

"Please say something."

Green Party Councillor Janet Horner was at last night's vigil, and says the streets are not safe for cyclists.

"I strongly believe that the council has a responsibility to provide safe streets," said Ms Horner.

"We need to be walking and cycling more, we know that. We knew it before the pandemic and we know that especially now that there is one.

"We are asking people to get out and cycle. In my constituency, we are asking parents to walk and cycle with their kids to school instead of driving them.

"Every car on the road makes the road more dangerous."

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to the incident, particularly anyone who was in the area of the North Wall Quay, North Wall Avenue, East Wall Road, Sheriff Street Upper, Castleforbes Road or Castleforbes Square between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Monday night.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the area at the time to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Store Street Garda station 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.