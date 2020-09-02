Report on Una McGurk's attendance at anti-mask rally completed

The Justice Minister will now consult with the Attorney General
Report on Una McGurk's attendance at anti-mask rally completed

The anti-lockdown and anti-mask protest took place at Custom House in Dublin last month. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 11:09 AM
Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that she will consult with the Attorney General following receipt of a report and recommendation from the chair of the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPAT) into the attendance of a senior lawyer at an anti-mask protest in Dublin on 22nd August.

Ms McEntee told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that she had been concerned about the event and had tasked the chair of the IPAT with providing recommendations which she received on Wednesday morning.

Senior Counsel Una McGurk, who was one of 66 immigration lawyers listed as a part-time member of the Tribunal that decides on asylum cases, had appeared at the rally, alongside parties on the far right which oppose immigration and opponents of State vaccination programmes.

The Minister said that the event should never have happened and she had acted swiftly the following morning (after the rally).

The recommendations were on her desk and she planned on reading them this morning after which she said she would seek the advice of the Attorney General.

When asked about the policing of such protests, Ms McEntee said that under new legislation there should not be such gatherings as no more than 15 people are allowed to congregate out of doors.

Organisers of any such event could face fines of €2,500 and imprisonment for up to six months, she said.

The Minister said the Government was asking the public to comply with regulations about congregating which were now the law so there would not be a need to implement penal provisions.

“In the vast majority of cases people are complying,” she added.

Read More

Teachers and principals being asked to make public health decisions, says Eoin Ó Broin

More in this section

D35F8EF2-AD90-43BF-A8F8-0DA9C7A4D24C.jpeg Cyclist dies following hit-and-run in Dublin
DENIS cuh 5 Fifty people on trolleys at CUH amid 'toxic combination' of Covid and overcrowding
DENIS walk Coming winter will be more difficult than we've ever faced before - HSE chief
#covid-19healthsocial distancing

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices