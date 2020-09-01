Frontline heroes will not receive full wages because of staff shortages in payroll 

Around 150 frontline ambulance heroes will not receive their full wages on Thursday because of a staff shortage issue in the ambulance service’s payroll department.

The emergency medical technicians (EMTs) who work in the intermediate care services area will only get their basic pay, with no shift pay or overtime for the last two weeks, despite many being part of the State’s frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

EMTs have been drafted in to conduct Covid-19 testing, including in coronavirus cluster settings such as meat processing plants, direct provision centres and nursing homes.

The testing has been run seven days a week in some areas.

And SIPTU, which represents the ambulance workers, said they have no idea when the payroll staff shortage issue will be resolved.

SIPTU’s ambulance sector organiser, Miriam Hamilton, said the issue was flagged with the union yesterday.

She said what is particularly concerning is that no clear timeline for a resolution of the problem was provided.

“These people are best in the world. Their commitment to duty and to their communities over the last few months, in particular, has been immense. We are very proud of them,” she said.

“They are angry about the pay issue - about not being paid what they have earned - but they are not going to take it out on their communities, the people they serve. They certainly want their employer to address it urgently.

This is no way to treat these loyal and dedicated workers who have been on the frontline from day one.

It is understood that the staff shortages are in the payroll department section which deals specifically with EMTs payroll returns.

Ms Hamilton said many EMTs depend on the overtime and premium shift payments to meet their bills, and pointed out that it’s an expensive time of the year, with children returning to school and college.

A spokesperson for the HSE said the National Ambulance Service is "managing this situation to get it resolved immediately".