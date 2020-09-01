Update: Frontline ambulance workers pay issue resolved, staff to receive full wages

Update: Frontline ambulance workers pay issue resolved, staff to receive full wages

File photo

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 20:48 PM
Eoin English

Arrangements have been made this evening to ensure that frontline ambulance workers receive their full wages this week.

It follows criticism from SIPTU earlier today of a staff shortage issue in the National Ambulance Service’s payroll department which had led a situation where the full wages of some 150 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) were at risk of not being paid on Thursday.

SIPTU said they had been informed that the EMTs, who work in the intermediate care services area, would only get their basic pay, with no shift pay or overtime payments for the last two weeks, despite many being part of the State’s frontline response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

EMTs have been drafted in to conduct Covid-19 testing in coronavirus cluster settings such as meat processing plants, direct provision centres and nursing homes.

They have visited people’s homes and established pop-up testing facilities in communities as part of the measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The work has been ongoing seven days a week, with many EMTs working overtime.

But SIPTU has said in the last hour that the NAS has confirmed that additional resources are being assigned to its payroll department from tomorrow morning to ensure that the relevant payroll data is inputted to the system for all monies owed to its members.

SIPTU’s ambulance sector organiser, Miriam Hamilton, welcomed the resolution.

Read More

SIPTU 'disappointed' that Meat Industry Ireland refused to engage in sick pay and pension provisions

More in this section

workplace food industry - factory butchery for the production of sausages - butcher cuts meat SIPTU 'disappointed' that Meat Industry Ireland refused to engage in sick pay and pension provisions
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 25, 2020 Coronavirus cluster detected in another ward at Craigavon hospital
Untitled%20design Gardaí appeal for public's help in locating missing Dublin teen 
frontline workersambulancesparamedicspaysiptu

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices