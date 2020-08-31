Government considering ban on alcohol at music events

A ban on alcohol at music events is being considered by government as a way of allowing them resume.

The Arts Minister is meeting with campaigners today to examine what options could revive the sector and still keep within Covid guidelines.

Angela Dorgan from the National Campaign for the Arts thinks people like a drink at a gig.

"I think anything laying out what the concerns of the Department of Health are is useful to the sector," said Ms Dorgan.

"I think if serving alcohol is a concern then that is an issue that will have to be brought back to the sector.

"It's unrealistic to think that people will want to go to a gig and not have a beer."

Ms Dorgan said that the proposed ban could be problematic for venues as well.

"Music venues rely heavily on their bar take to subsidise paying the artists so I think we would have to look at where the alternative income could come from so that the venues could survive."