HSE warns about bogus pills being sold over internet

Doctors are warning about the risk of overdose from bogus benzodiazepine pills which are being sold over the internet.

The HSE is warning drugs that look like the pills sometimes given to people for anxiety or depression and often sold on the black market are being made in illicit labs.

Today is World Overdose Day, and people are being asked to remember the more than 370 people who died of drug overdoses last year in Ireland.

Dr Eamon Keenan, clinical lead for the HSE's addiction services says people might think they are buying something medical-grade but they are at least as dangerous as heroin.

"You may not have to go to the dark web to get them, they could come in over the surface net," said Dr Keenan.

"They can be delivered. People are buying them because they look legitimate.

"Blister packs of these tablets worth up to €250,000 have been seized and they have been sold by dealers and bought then because people think they are legitimate because they look legitimate.

"But the reality is very different."

Dr Keenan said the key message is not to delay getting help.

"With a stimulant overdose, everything goes into overdrive so blood pressure goes up, heart rate goes up, breathing goes up, temperature goes up.

"Temperature is a key one with a stimulant overdose.

"With opioids, with sedative drugs, with benzodiazepine, things sort of go into reverse: breathing significantly goes down, lips are blue, with heroin pupils are pinpoint.

"These signs are what we are highlighting and the big message that we have is do not be afraid to get help."