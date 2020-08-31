Union says Gardaí not consulted about proposed legislation to crack down on house parties

The union for mid-ranking Gardaí says it is concerned officers will be given unworkable legislation in the government's push to crack down on house parties.

It is after the Cabinet decided a plan from the Health Minister to make it a crime to invite more than six people over for a party was too draconian.

Instead, the Government said it would be a "civil offence" - a concept the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) says is only adding to the confusion.

Antoinette Cunningham, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) says they want to be consulted.

"AGSI has not been consulted in any way in relation to any of the government proposals around the policing of house parties or the extension of powers around pubs," said Ms Cunningham.

"Most of what AGSI hear is what we read in the media that seems to be leaked from Government sources.

"So there has been no consultation with us about any new proposed legislation or any extension of powers to go into a person's private dwelling."