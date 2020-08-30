Dr Ronan Glynn praises 'kindness' of Irish public six months after first Covid-19 case

The acting chief medical officer has praised the efforts of frontline workers as Ireland marked six months since the first confirmed case of Covid-19.

Confirming a [ur=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40039877.html]further 142 cases yesterday[/url], Dr Ronan Glynn said that "few have been left untouched" by the pandemic, which has seen 1,777 people diagnosed with the virus pass away.

“Today marks six months since our first case of Covid-19," said Dr Glynn.

"It has been a very difficult time for many and few have been left untouched in some way by the negative effects of this pandemic.

However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore.

"We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again.

"But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day. Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve.

"As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities.

Dublin accounts for 59 of the most recently announced cases while Kildare has 20, Donegal and Limerick have both reported 14, Wexford accounts for eight and Tipperary for six of the cases.

The remaining 21 newly reported cases are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.