Covid-19: No further deaths and 142 new confirmed cases

There have been no further Covid-related deaths, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has said.

The HPSC has been notified of 142 additional cases of Covid-19.

There has now been a total of 28,720 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 69% are under the age of 45.

Dublin accounts for 59 of the cases while Kildare has 20, Donegal and Limerick have both reported 14, Wexford accounts for eight and Tipperary for six of the cases.

The remaining 21 newly reported cases are located in Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Mayo, Meath and Wicklow.

Of the 142 cases today, 32 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case while 32 have been identified as community transmission.

Today marks six months since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Ireland.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that it has been a very difficult time for many with few people left untouched in some way by the effects of the pandemic.

“However, it has also been a time of incredible solidarity, a time when a sense of community has come to the fore," said Dr Glynn.

"We have seen innovation, cooperation, volunteerism and charity, and kindness on an enormous scale. Our frontline workers have stepped up again and again.

"But underpinning it all has been each person playing their part by making the right choices, many times, each day.

"Together, we have broken the chains of transmission and flattened the curve.

"As cases rise again, it is these same behaviours that will once again make the difference, protecting ourselves, our families and our communities."

In the North today, another 89 people tested positive for Covid-19.

It brings the seven-day total in the region to 520.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total at 560.

The total number of people diagnosed with the virus in the North now stands at 7,138.